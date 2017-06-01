Tom Hanks Is Having Too Much Fun Trolling His Fans

Tom Hanks is casually crushing the Twitter game.

The Oscar-winning actor and supporter of the press has been subtly trolling his 13 million followers on the social media platform for months now, posting mysterious and cryptic images of random objects left on the streets with dry captions. Today, "Hanx" (as he signs off in each of his posts) shared a close-up image of a street pavement, seemingly empty.

"Rats. Lost my keys. Seen my keys, anyone? Rats," he tweeted. We needn't worry — if you click on the image, it expands to show the missing item, in fact — but many of Hanks's Twitter followers responded with concern to his tongue-in-cheek pronouncement, although others were on to him and his sneaky ways.

Rats. Lost my keys. Seen my keys, anyone? Rats. Hanx. pic.twitter.com/tn2juflfZ9 - Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 1, 2017

You need a Tile Mate from Lowe's! It's a key locater. Very handy! - Nancy Ames (@NancyAmes4) June 1, 2017

Bummer. Got an extra set? - Patti Spanks (@pattid98) June 1, 2017

Hanks is known as a kind of performance artist of Twitter photography. He regularly documents lost, lonely items discovered in unlikely locales, adding on his own cryptic messages to the found art images. Gloves are a particular favorite in his long-running series, but all kinds of objects get the "Hanx" treatment.

Kick off your shoes and dance? Done! Hanx pic.twitter.com/BgWDU6Jmad - Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 16, 2017

Insect? Bunny rabbit? Bird beak? Nope. Lost single glove, made of leather. Pricey loss. Hanx. pic.twitter.com/pLxCez4LJE - Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 22, 2017

The sound of one hand freezing? Brrrrr! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/4PwQBiKJCn - Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 5, 2017

Looks like his Twitter audience is just as enamored of his work on the platform as his film audience.

Your efforts to address the world's 'lost and found' needs are noble. - Ted Glickman (@TedGlickman) June 1, 2017