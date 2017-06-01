World
Search
Sign In
LightBoxHow the New Supreme Court ‘Family Photo' Was Taken
Supreme Court of The United StatesIn the East Conference Room. A ceremonial room used for meetings, receptions and special events.Seated from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.Standing behind from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.
CosmologyEinstein's Theory About Gravitational Waves Was Just Proved Right — Again
Cosmic tunnel: One arm of the LIGO detector in Hanford, Washington
Five Best IdeasHow Schools Can Tackle Their Equity Problem
Schoolgirls looking at tablet togther and smiling
Food & DrinkHow Whiskey Overtook Rum to Become the Signature Spirit of the U.S.
Tarring and Feathering, Whiskey Rebellion
French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron Deposits a Sheat To Commemorate the 102nd anniversary of The Armenian Genocide
French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of The Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2017 in Paris, France.  Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images
France

French Cyber Security Leader: No Trace of Russian Hacking Group in Emmanuel Macron Campaign Leaks

Associated Press
11:07 AM ET

(ST.PETERSBURG, Russia) —The head of the French government's cyber security agency, which investigated leaks from President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign, says they found no trace of a notorious Russian hacking group behind the attack.

In an interview in his office Thursday with The Associated Press, Guillaume Poupard said the Macron campaign hack "was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone."

He said they found no trace that the Russian hacking group known as APT28, blamed for other attacks including on the U.S. presidential campaign, was responsible.

Poupard is director general of the government cyber-defense agency known in France by its acronym, ANSSI. Its experts were immediately dispatched when documents stolen from the Macron campaign leaked online on May 5 in the closing hours of the presidential race.

Poupard says the attack's simplicity "means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME