French Cyber Security Leader: No Trace of Russian Hacking Group in Emmanuel Macron Campaign Leaks

French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of The Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images

(ST.PETERSBURG, Russia) —The head of the French government's cyber security agency, which investigated leaks from President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign, says they found no trace of a notorious Russian hacking group behind the attack.

In an interview in his office Thursday with The Associated Press, Guillaume Poupard said the Macron campaign hack "was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone."

He said they found no trace that the Russian hacking group known as APT28, blamed for other attacks including on the U.S. presidential campaign, was responsible.

Poupard is director general of the government cyber-defense agency known in France by its acronym, ANSSI. Its experts were immediately dispatched when documents stolen from the Macron campaign leaked online on May 5 in the closing hours of the presidential race.

Poupard says the attack's simplicity "means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country."