Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Prove Their Friendship Will Outlive Everyone on Game of Thrones Again

Actors Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend onstage at 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones' during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

When Game of Thrones fever fades, the friendship between stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams will probably still be going strong.

The Arya Stark actor, Turner, and Williams — who plays her onscreen sister, Sansa — really adore each other. Despite never having shared a single scene together on the show , they've become close since the HBO drama's early days.

So when a Sansa Stark fan account shared a particularly cute tweet full of screen shots recognizing how these two are both always saying the sweetest things about each other in interviews , Turner loved it.

they always pick each other pic.twitter.com/si5euKryLp - lauren (@sansastcrk) May 30, 2017

So, she responded by flagging the tribute to her co-star.

Williams responded with the maximum amount of best friend love possible in a tweet, and it was an emotional time.

Because you're everything to meh💜⭐️🌶 - Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 31, 2017

Characters on the show — they come, they go. But this friendship may just last forever. The seventh season returns on July 16.