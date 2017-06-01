Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGinger Spice Just Apologized for Leaving the Spice Girls 19 Years Ago
2012 Olympic Games - Closing Ceremony
FranceFrench Cyber Security Leader: No Trace of Russian Hacking Group in Emmanuel Macron Campaign Leaks
French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron Deposits a Sheat To Commemorate the 102nd anniversary of The Armenian Genocide
Frontiers of Medicine - SuperbugsA MRSA Infection Cost Me $300,000—and Nearly Killed Me
FloridaNew Bodycam Footage of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Reveals Police Response to Gunman
Nightclub Shooting Bomb Dogs
Actors Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend onstage at 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones' during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
Actors Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend onstage at 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones' during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
Television

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Prove Their Friendship Will Outlive Everyone on Game of Thrones Again

Ashley Hoffman
11:01 AM ET

When Game of Thrones fever fades, the friendship between stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams will probably still be going strong.

The Arya Stark actor, Turner, and Williams — who plays her onscreen sister, Sansa — really adore each other. Despite never having shared a single scene together on the show, they've become close since the HBO drama's early days.

So when a Sansa Stark fan account shared a particularly cute tweet full of screen shots recognizing how these two are both always saying the sweetest things about each other in interviews, Turner loved it.

So, she responded by flagging the tribute to her co-star.

Williams responded with the maximum amount of best friend love possible in a tweet, and it was an emotional time.

Characters on the show — they come, they go. But this friendship may just last forever. The seventh season returns on July 16.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME