Ivanka TrumpChinese Maker of Ivanka Trump Shoes Denies Labor Violations
Ivanka Trump brand boots for sale at the Century 21 department store in New York on Feb. 10, 2017.
AviationA Malaysia Airlines Jet Returned to Australia After a Bomb Scare
Australia Plane
Supreme CourtSupreme Court 'Manterruption'
TIME Magazine default image
russiaVladimir Putin: Russia Doesn't Hack Other Countries' Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 1, 2017.
Chloe Grace Moretz Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz  Ethan Miller—Getty
movies

'Appalled and Angry.' Chloe Grace Moretz Hits Body-Shaming in Marketing of Her Own Movie

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:55 AM ET

After a controversial ad debuted in Cannes, Chloe Grace Moretz said she is "appalled and angry" about the marketing of her new film.

Moretz voices Snow White in the new animated movie Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, a parody of Snow White. The movie's billboard features a taller and slimmer woman next to a shorter and curvier one with the tagline "What if Snow White were no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" Many took issue with the implication that the curvier woman was not beautiful.

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes," Moretz said on Twitter. "I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team."

She said she has voiced her concerns to the producers of the film and that the movie itself "is powerful for young women and resonated with me."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME