After a controversial ad debuted in Cannes , Chloe Grace Moretz said she is "appalled and angry" about the marketing of her new film.

Moretz voices Snow White in the new animated movie Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs , a parody of Snow White. The movie's billboard features a taller and slimmer woman next to a shorter and curvier one with the tagline "What if Snow White were no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" Many took issue with the implication that the curvier woman was not beautiful.

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes," Moretz said on Twitter. "I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team."

She said she has voiced her concerns to the producers of the film and that the movie itself "is powerful for young women and resonated with me."