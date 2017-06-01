World
Search
Sign In
AviationA Malaysia Airlines Jet Returned to Australia After a Bomb Scare
Australia Plane
Supreme CourtSupreme Court 'Manterruption'
TIME Magazine default image
russiaVladimir Putin: Russia Doesn't Hack Other Countries' Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 1, 2017.
BooksThe Top 10 Thrillers to Read This Summer
TIME Magazine default image
Donald Trump Hosts Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc At White House
US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Photo by Olivier Douliery/Abaca—Getty Images
paris agreement

The Perils of Pulling Out of Paris

Justin Worland
7:06 AM ET

A WEAKENED TREATY

The U.S. is the world's largest economy and its second greatest polluter. Experts worry that if the U.S. abandons its public commitment to combat climate change--a move that could negatively impact the global effort to lower carbon emissions--it may trigger other countries to follow suit, weakening the accord.

LOST ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

In 2016, there was a nearly $300 billion global investment in clean energy--a figure that was expected to grow with the accord, since fighting climate change means embracing renewable energy. A U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could signal to investors that the U.S. has little interest in capturing that market.

GLOBAL ALIENATION

A U.S. withdrawal will likely be seen as an affront to U.S. allies in Europe, weakening key relationships. It will put the U.S. in the position of being a lone dissenter in climate-change discussions, and could result in the U.S. being excluded from high-level diplomatic gatherings altogether.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME