The Top 10 Thrillers to Read This Summer

Magpie Murders
By Anthony Horowitz
A book editor tries to solve a murder in this mystery within a mystery
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
Wolf on a String
By Benjamin Black
In Prague in 1599, an arriviste gets mixed up in deadly court drama
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
The Hole
By Hye-young Pyun
This story, about the aftermath of a car crash, is a Korean take on Misery
[THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
Dark Saturday
By Nicci French
A psychotherapist treats a woman accused of killing her family
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
The Lost Ones
By Sheena Kamal
Fifteen years after giving her up for adoption, a woman searches for her daughter
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
The Child
By Fiona Barton
A journalist tries to confirm the identity of an unearthed child's skeleton
[A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
Since We Fell
By Dennis Lehane
After an on-air meltdown, a journalist becomes a shut-in and faces new frights
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [THIEVERY]
The Lying Game
By Ruth Ware
Four childhood friends reunite as adults in the wake of a murder
[A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
The Destroyers
By Christopher Bollen
A grieving man seeks solace by moving in with a friend--who vanishes
[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
The Force
By Don Winslow
A dirty cop in the NYPD comes under investigation by the feds
[A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]
