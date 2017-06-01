Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

The Top 10 Thrillers to Read This Summer

Magpie Murders

By Anthony Horowitz

A book editor tries to solve a murder in this mystery within a mystery

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Wolf on a String

By Benjamin Black

In Prague in 1599, an arriviste gets mixed up in deadly court drama

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

The Hole

By Hye-young Pyun

This story, about the aftermath of a car crash, is a Korean take on Misery

[THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Dark Saturday

By Nicci French

A psychotherapist treats a woman accused of killing her family

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

The Lost Ones

By Sheena Kamal

Fifteen years after giving her up for adoption, a woman searches for her daughter

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

The Child

By Fiona Barton

A journalist tries to confirm the identity of an unearthed child's skeleton

[A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Since We Fell

By Dennis Lehane

After an on-air meltdown, a journalist becomes a shut-in and faces new frights

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [THIEVERY]

The Lying Game

By Ruth Ware

Four childhood friends reunite as adults in the wake of a murder

[A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

The Destroyers

By Christopher Bollen

A grieving man seeks solace by moving in with a friend--who vanishes

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

The Force

By Don Winslow

A dirty cop in the NYPD comes under investigation by the feds

[A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

