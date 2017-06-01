Ideas
Search
Sign In
public healthWashing Hands In Cold Water Works As Well As Hot Against Germs
handwashing-cold-water
MusicMajor Lazer's Diplo on How to Make a Summer Smash Hit
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals
HistoryHow The Beatles Made Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Work
photographySee 30 of the Best Photographs of Children From the LIFE Magazine Archives
Laughing boy on street in Trastevere, Rome, 1958.
TIME Magazine default image
Books

The Top 10 Thrillers to Read This Summer

Sarah Begley
6:42 AM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Does it have...

Magpie Murders

By Anthony Horowitz

A book editor tries to solve a murder in this mystery within a mystery

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

Wolf on a String

By Benjamin Black

In Prague in 1599, an arriviste gets mixed up in deadly court drama

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

The Hole

By Hye-young Pyun

This story, about the aftermath of a car crash, is a Korean take on Misery

[THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

Dark Saturday

By Nicci French

A psychotherapist treats a woman accused of killing her family

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

The Lost Ones

By Sheena Kamal

Fifteen years after giving her up for adoption, a woman searches for her daughter

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

The Child

By Fiona Barton

A journalist tries to confirm the identity of an unearthed child's skeleton

[A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

Since We Fell

By Dennis Lehane

After an on-air meltdown, a journalist becomes a shut-in and faces new frights

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [THIEVERY]

Buy it here

The Lying Game

By Ruth Ware

Four childhood friends reunite as adults in the wake of a murder

[A KID IN PERIL] [A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

The Destroyers

By Christopher Bollen

A grieving man seeks solace by moving in with a friend--who vanishes

[A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR] [A KID IN PERIL] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

The Force

By Don Winslow

A dirty cop in the NYPD comes under investigation by the feds

[A PROTAGONIST WHO DRINKS TOO MUCH] [THIEVERY] [ILLICIT ROMANCE]

Buy it here

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME