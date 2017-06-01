Politics
Search
Sign In
movies'Appalled and Angry.' Chloe Grace Moretz Hits Body-Shaming in Marketing of Her Own Movie
Chloe Grace Moretz Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas
Ivanka TrumpChinese Maker of Ivanka Trump Shoes Denies Labor Violations
Ivanka Trump brand boots for sale at the Century 21 department store in New York on Feb. 10, 2017.
AviationA Malaysia Airlines Jet Returned to Australia After a Bomb Scare
Australia Plane
russiaVladimir Putin: Russia Doesn't Hack Other Countries' Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 1, 2017.
TIME Magazine default image
Supreme Court

Supreme Court 'Manterruption'

Julia Zorthian
7:04 AM ET

Northwestern law professor Tonja Jacobi and student Dylan Schweers used transcripts to analyze the Supreme Court's oral arguments from 2004 to 2015 and created a data set of all the interruptions by Justices or advocates. Here are some of their findings, as reported in the online journal Aeon:

24%

Average percentage of female Justices on the Court bench over the 12 years studied

32%

Percentage of interruptions that happened to female Justices

4%

Percentage of interruptions made by female Justices

3x

Factor by which female Justices were more likely to be interrupted than male Justices from 2011 to 2015

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME