Supreme Court 'Manterruption'

Northwestern law professor Tonja Jacobi and student Dylan Schweers used transcripts to analyze the Supreme Court's oral arguments from 2004 to 2015 and created a data set of all the interruptions by Justices or advocates. Here are some of their findings, as reported in the online journal Aeon:

24%

Average percentage of female Justices on the Court bench over the 12 years studied

32%

Percentage of interruptions that happened to female Justices

4%

Percentage of interruptions made by female Justices

3x

Factor by which female Justices were more likely to be interrupted than male Justices from 2011 to 2015