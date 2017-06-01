World
Afghanistan
An Afghan man stands near damaged buildings after a massive explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.  Rahmat Gul—AP
Afghanistan

Afghans Mourn After Massive Truck Bombing Kills 90 in Kabul

Associated Press
3:10 AM ET

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — Afghans are mourning the loss of family members, friends and colleagues a day after a massive truck bomb in the capital Kabul left at least 90 people dead and more than 450 others wounded. It was one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014.

Scores of people waited Thursday in hospitals to hear about the status of family members and friends wounded in Wednesday's attack.

The bomber drove into Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic quarter during the morning rush, leaving behind a bloody chaos and destruction. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, but the dead also included Afghan security guards.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the Kabul attack.

