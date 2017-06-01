World
Search
Sign In
movies'Appalled and Angry.' Chloe Grace Moretz Hits Body-Shaming in Marketing of Her Own Movie
Chloe Grace Moretz Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas
Ivanka TrumpChinese Maker of Ivanka Trump Shoes Denies Labor Violations
Ivanka Trump brand boots for sale at the Century 21 department store in New York on Feb. 10, 2017.
Supreme CourtSupreme Court 'Manterruption'
TIME Magazine default image
russiaVladimir Putin: Russia Doesn't Hack Other Countries' Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 1, 2017.
Australia Plane
Police take statements for passengers evacuated from a Malaysia Airlines plane after a man tried to enter its cockpit in Melbourne, June 1, 2017. Andrew Leconcelli—AP
Aviation

A Malaysia Airlines Jet Returned to Australia After a Bomb Scare

Rod McGuirk / AP
7:12 AM ET

(CANBERRA) — A Malaysia Airlines plane returned to Australia after a mentally ill passenger threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man had been discharged from a Melbourne psychiatric hospital on Wednesday before buying a ticket on the late-night flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Flight 128 was about 10 minutes into a flight from Melbourne when the man walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to blow up the plane, creating panic among passengers.

Passengers subdued him and tied him up with belts. "At that point, he was essentially trussed up," Ashton told reporters.

Ashton described the device the man carried as an "amplifier-type instrument." Passenger Andrew Leoncelli described it as a Boombox portable music player.

"He was saying: 'I'm going to the blow the f-ing plane up, I'm going to blow the plane up,'" Leoncelli told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "He was agitated, is the best description —100 percent, he was agitated."

He added: "Two or three brave, young Aussies have taken him on and got him to the ground."

Police Superintendent Tony Langdon credited the flight crew with also playing a part in tackling the man. "We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were quite heroic," Langdon said.

The Airbus A330-300 carrying 337 passengers returned to the airport about 30 minutes after takeoff.

Passengers were kept on the plane for 90 minutes after landing and the plane was searched for potential bombs at a remote part of the airport, Ashton said. Police wearing body army took the man off the plane. They have determined he had no "terrorist" links or associates, Ashton said.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews offered government support for the passengers stranded by the ordeal. "I don't think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been," Andrews said.

Andrews cautioned against governments responding to the drama by banning mentally ill passengers from flying.

"We want to be very careful not to be driving people away from getting the care they need," he said. "We don't want to be stigmatizing any more than mental illness is already stigmatized."

The man, who is studying to be a chef in Australia on a student visa, would likely appear in court later Thursday on charges related to endangering a plane or making a false threat, Ashton said. Such charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The airline said the incident would be investigated.

Malaysia's state-owned airline has had two recent high-profile disasters. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over the Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of all 283 passengers and 15 crew. And Flight 370 with 238 people aboard disappeared four months earlier. It is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean but has not been found.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME