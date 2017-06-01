AfghanistanAfghans Mourn After Massive Truck Bombing Kills 90 in Kabul
A detail of Grateful Dead legend Jerry Garcia's "Wolf" guitar is displayed in New York on May 12, 2017. Don Emmert—AFP/Getty Images
Music

Jerry Garcia's Guitar Fetches $1.9 Million at Auction, and the Proceeds Will Be Given to an Anti-Hate Group

Associated Press
3:15 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction Wednesday night.

The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar — named Wolf — was sold at the Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and music venue. The sale price includes the buyer's premium. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, a philanthropist, musician and film director who bought the instrument in 2002 for $790,000.

"I've been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege," said Pritzker. "But the time is right for Wolf to do some good."

SPLC President Richard Cohen said the organization is grateful Pritzker "is willing to part with this piece of music history to support the SPLC's mission fighting hate and bigotry."

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The instrument bears a devilish looking, cartoon-like image of a wolf's face — eyes menacingly narrowed, ears pricked up, red tongue hanging out, fangs at the ready.

The 1977 film The Grateful Dead Movie was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.

Garcia died in 1995.

