PHILIPPINES-UNREST-MILITARY-CONFLICT
Philippine soldiers stand guard aboard their truck as they escort rescue workers after evacuating trapped residents from their homes on the outskirts of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on May 31, 2017. Philippine troops have killed 89 Islamist militants during more than a week of urban battles but a final showdown is expected to be fierce as the gunmen protect their leaders and hold hostages, authorities said on May 31.  TED ALJIBE—AFP/Getty Images
Philippines

Philippine Airstrike Kills 11 Soldiers in 'Friendly Fire' Amid Struggle for Besieged City

Associated Press
May 31, 2017

(MARAWI, Philippines)— A Philippine military official says an air force airstrike killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces struggled to rout the remaining Islamic extremists who laid a siege in a southern city for a week.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Thursday a Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi city Wednesday when one bomb hit an army position locked in close-range combat with the extremists.

Padilla says the plane made three successful bombing runs before the wayward bombing happened. He added the military has ordered an investigation.

