Philippine soldiers stand guard aboard their truck as they escort rescue workers after evacuating trapped residents from their homes on the outskirts of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on May 31, 2017. Philippine troops have killed 89 Islamist militants during more than a week of urban battles but a final showdown is expected to be fierce as the gunmen protect their leaders and hold hostages, authorities said on May 31.  TED ALJIBE—AFP/Getty Images
Philippines

Philippine Airstrike Kills 11 Soldiers in 'Friendly Fire' Amid Struggle for Besieged City

Associated Press
Updated: 12:07 AM ET | Originally published: May 31, 2017

(MARAWI, Philippines)—A Philippine air force plane dropping bombs on Islamic extremists killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces were struggling to rout the militants who have laid a weeklong siege in a southern city, the military said Thursday.

The Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi city Wednesday when one bomb hit army troops locked in close-range combat with the extremists who have taken cover in buildings and houses, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said. The plane had made three successful bombing runs before dropping the wayward bomb.

Padilla said the military has ordered an investigation of the friendly fire, which reflects the difficulty faced by government forces to contain the insurrection despite their overwhelming number and firepower.

"Despite the stringent procedure followed, there happens even with the best of armed forces, a case of friendly fire hitting our own troops," Padilla told The Associated Press.

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano has ordered an investigation partly to prevent another incident, Padilla said, as government forces, backed by more than 30 assault aircraft, continue to advance toward the remaining positions of the militants, 89 of whom have been killed in the intense fighting with several others surrendering and now providing intelligence to the military. At least 25 soldiers and five policemen have been killed in clashes.

