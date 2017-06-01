Newsfeed
Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is the youngest speller this year, spells her word during round two of 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 31, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong—Getty Images
U.S.

The Youngest Contestant in this Year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Has Been Disqualified

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:32 AM ET

She came, she saw, she spelled. But 6-year-old kindergartener Edith Fuller, the youngest wordsmith ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, will not be participating in the finals.

ABC Buffalo reports that Fuller, who correctly spelled the words "nyctinasty" and "tapas" onstage in National Harbor, Maryland, was disqualified from the finals due to her performance on a written test. Better luck next year.

Fuller, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was just five years old when she qualified for the bee in March. Her competitors range from eight to 15 years old, according to Scripps statistics. The largest contingent of participants are 13 years old.

Although spellers must be no older than 15, there is no minimum age to qualify. Two other six-year-olds have gotten through in previous years, but Fuller is younger than both, according to ABC News.

Read More: Past Winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Where They Are Now

The oldest of four children, Fuller is homeschooled. Her parents say they discovered their daughter's talent during a family game and helped her study for the big stage in 20-minute sessions, reports CBS News.

As well as being an aspiring zoologist, Fuller plays the piano, sings in her church's children's choir, and is a big fan of hide and seek.

[ABC, CBS]

