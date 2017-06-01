U.S.
Search
Sign In
Joe BidenJoe Biden Is Creating a PAC to Help Democrats Win Elections
Joe Biden Speaks At Harvard University Class Day
TexasBounty Hunters and Fugitive Kill Each Other in Texas Gunfight
Car Dealership Slayings
White HousePoll: Most Americans Think President Trump Is His Own Worst Spokesperson
President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. military troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
Washington D.C.A Noose Was Found in the Smithsonian's African American History Museum
US-MUSEUM-AFRICAN AMERICAN
Killings By Police Milwaukee
Nate Hamilton speaks during a news conference on May 31, 2017 in Milwaukee, while his mother, Maria Hamilton, left, looks on after the city's Common Council approved a $2.3 million settlement for the death of his brother, Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by a police officer claiming self-defense in 2014.  Ivan Moreno—AP
Wisconsin

Milwaukee Approves $2.3 Million Settlement for Family of Mentally Ill Man Killed by Cop

Aric Jenkins
May 31, 2017

Milwaukee officials on Wednesday approved a $2.3 million settlement for the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the family of Dontre Hamilton, who had been sleeping in a city park downtown when Officer Christopher Manney confronted him, according to the Associated Press. Mayor Tom Barrett is expected to sign off on the agreement within the next 10 days, a city spokesperson said.

Manney claimed that Hamilton attacked him as the officer frisked him for weapons, saying that the 14 shots that he fired on the 31-year-old were out of self-defense. Police Chief Edward Flynn said that the frisk was unnecessary and fired Manney after the incident.

One Alderman, Bob Donovan, abstained from the vote out of belief that Manney didn't do anything wrong.

"For me to vote in favor of this, I'd feel that somehow I would be saying, and I would be contributing to the belief, that Officer Manney did something wrong," he said, according to the AP.

Manney was not charged in the death by either the Milwaukee Country district of the U.S. Justice Department, citing eyewitness accounts, physical evidence and Manney's testimony.

In the aftermath of Hamilton's death, his family have become activists to organize protests and lobby for better-trained police officers to deal with the mentally ill.

"We don't forgive the city of Milwaukee," Nate Hamilton said during a news conference. "This settlement doesn't make us sleep better at night."

The settlement will primarily benefit Hamilton's son, who attorney's in a statement said will be able to access the funds once he becomes an adult. The statement adds that Hamilton's family will still seek criminal charges for Manney.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME