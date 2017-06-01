Politics
Joe Biden

Joe Biden Is Creating a PAC to Help Democrats Win Elections

Aric Jenkins
May 31, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden is creating a political action committee (PAC) that he hopes will help strengthen the Democratic party ahead of crucial elections.

The PAC, named "American Possibilities," according to the New York Times, will help Biden and other party members offer support through donor recruitment and travel appearances for Democratic candidates running in upcoming governor and midterm election races.

Biden has tapped former vice presidential aide and Barack Obama campaign veteran Greg Schultz to help lead the committee, the Times reports.

“Thinking big is stamped into the DNA of the American soul,” Biden reportedly wrote in a Medium post that's set to publish on Thursday, according to the Times. “That’s why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics today drives me crazy.”

Biden has been on the road lately speaking at the commencements of two Ivy League colleges, Harvard and Cornell University. On Sunday, he encouraged Cornell graduates to support oppressed communities in order to heal the divide caused by "both political parties."

“You may fundamentally disagree with them, but it’s hard to dislike them,” Biden said in his speech. “... It’s awful hard to reach a consensus, and you can’t govern this country without consensus. It’s the way we talk to one another, the way we talk toward one another, that really matters.”

Follow TIME