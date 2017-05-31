U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HousePoll: Most Americans Think President Trump Is His Own Worst Spokesperson
President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. military troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
New YorkLinda Sarsour’s CUNY Commencement Address Has Become a Right-Wing Target
30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast
Washington D.C.Barack and Michelle Obama Just Bought Their D.C. Home
Obama New Home
BasketballLeBron James Speaks Out After Vandalism at Los Angeles Home: 'Racism Will Always Be a Part of the World'
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
US-MUSEUM-AFRICAN AMERICAN
The Washington Monument is seen in the background as construction continues on the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture August 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
Washington D.C.

A Noose Was Found in the Smithsonian's African American History Museum

Aric Jenkins
7:14 PM ET

A noose was found on the floor of an exhibition in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, leading museum officials to remove visitors from that section of the facility.

The rope — which was left in an exhibition on segregation — was the second time this week a noose was found on the grounds of a Smithsonian institution, BuzzFeed News first reported.

Park police investigated the incident and removed the rope, allowing the exhibit gallery to reopen within several hours, Smithsonian officials said, according to the Smithsonian magazine.

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face," Lonnie Bunch, the director of the museum, said in a statement.

On Saturday, a noose was found hanging from a tree outside of the Hirshhorn Museum — another Smithsonian institution that showcases contemporary art.

"I don't know what to say," Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas told BuzzFeed after Wednesday's discovery.

"We do consider this one to be different," she added. "In this case it's clearly a message to the museum."

Nooses were often used in lynchings of African Americans throughout the periods of slavery and Jim Crow laws and can be interpreted as a painful symbol of those eras of discrimination.

Park Police are continuing their investigation of both incidents, according to reports. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME