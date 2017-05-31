Barack and Michelle Obama Just Bought Their D.C. Home

Real estate circles buzzed Wednesday, May 25, 2016, over reports that President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have decided to lease this nine-bedroom mansion in one of Washington’s poshest neighborhoods when he leaves office in January 2017. With a sprawling terrace and a castle-like exterior, the home sits on a quarter-acre lot just down the road from the Naval Observatory, the vice president’s official residence, in the wealthy Kalorama neighborhood near Embassy Row.

(WASHINGTON) — Barack and Michelle Obama have bought the home they've been renting in a tony D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

The Washington Post reports the Obamas bought the eight-bedroom, 9½-bath mansion for $8.1 million. Property records show the deed transfer was recorded Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in the capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property."