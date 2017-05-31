U.S.
Search
Sign In
BasketballLeBron James Speaks Out After Vandalism at Los Angeles Home: 'Racism Will Always Be a Part of the World'
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
EducationAn Exclusive Look Inside Harvard's New Game of Thrones-Themed Class
Game of Thrones
oregonPortland Stabbing Victim Micah Fletcher Says City Has 'White Savior Complex'
APTOPIX Portland Fatal Stabbing
CongressJames Comey Plans to Testify About His Conversations With President Trump
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Obama New Home
Real estate circles buzzed Wednesday, May 25, 2016, over reports that President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have decided to lease this nine-bedroom mansion in one of Washington’s poshest neighborhoods when he leaves office in January 2017. With a sprawling terrace and a castle-like exterior, the home sits on a quarter-acre lot just down the road from the Naval Observatory, the vice president’s official residence, in the wealthy Kalorama neighborhood near Embassy Row.  Andrew Harnik—AP
Washington D.C.

Barack and Michelle Obama Just Bought Their D.C. Home

Associated Press
6:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Barack and Michelle Obama have bought the home they've been renting in a tony D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

The Washington Post reports the Obamas bought the eight-bedroom, 9½-bath mansion for $8.1 million. Property records show the deed transfer was recorded Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in the capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME