Sports
Search
Sign In
White HousePoll: Most Americans Think President Trump Is His Own Worst Spokesperson
President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. military troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
Washington D.C.A Noose Was Found in the Smithsonian's African American History Museum
US-MUSEUM-AFRICAN AMERICAN
New YorkLinda Sarsour’s CUNY Commencement Address Has Become a Right-Wing Target
30th Anniversary Celebrating Women Breakfast
Washington D.C.Barack and Michelle Obama Just Bought Their D.C. Home
Obama New Home
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during a press conference after winning Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics during the 2017 NBA Playoffs David Dow—NBAE/Getty Images
Basketball

LeBron James Speaks Out After Vandalism at Los Angeles Home: 'Racism Will Always Be a Part of the World'

Aric Jenkins
6:39 PM ET

LeBron James spoke out after his Los Angeles home was vandalized Wednesday with a racial slur sprayed across the front gate.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's tip-off of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, James said he was thankful that his family was safe, but issued a strong statement on race relations in America.

"I mean, as I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, race and what's going on comes again and on my behalf and on my family's behalf," James began. "But I look at it as this. I mean, if this — if this is to shed a light and continue to keep the conversation going on my behalf, then I'm okay with it.

"But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America," James continued. "And, you know, hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. And even though that it's concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you and when they see you they smile in your face, it's a life every single day.

The Cavaliers star then brought up Emmett Till's mother, and how she showed the mutilated body of the teenager killed in 1955 at his funeral so that she could "show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America."

"No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is — it's tough," James said.

Los Angeles police are investigating the incident, which was first reported by TMZ Sports. James was not on the property at the time, as he was in the Bay Area preparing with the team for the start of the Finals.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME