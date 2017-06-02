History
Search
Sign In
White HouseWatch Live: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer for White House Press Briefing
scott pruitt epa carbon climate change
White HouseKellyanne Conway Declines to Say If President Trump Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax
Conway delivers a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
MillennialsThe 25 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving
Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club, Virginia Beach, Virginia
climate changeMIT Researchers Say Trump Misunderstood the Research He Used to Justify His Paris Agreement Exit
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
Policeman Drawing A Doughnut From Holster
Getty Images
food and drink

This Is Why Doughnuts Are Associated With Police Officers

Olivia B. Waxman
9:00 AM ET

On National Doughnut Day on Friday, the sweet treat's biggest fans will celebrate by taking advantage of doughnut shops' deals for free or discounted goods, while police departments will inevitably poke fun at this "national holiday for police officers" on social media.

By now, the stereotype of the doughnut-loving cop is well established — but how did it start?

The short answer is that police officers have long worked odd hours, but the options for food in the wee hours haven't always been plentiful. The option to pick up a doughnut dates to the years after World War II.

"Graveyard cops in the forties and fifties had few choices. They could pack lunch, pray for an all-night diner on their route or fill up on doughnuts," Norm Stamper, the former chief of the Seattle Police Department, says in The Donut: History, Recipes, and Lore from Boston to Berlin by Michael Krondl. "They were cheap and convenient." Former Baltimore City police detective Dick Ellwood likewise recalled being allowed to just eat doughnuts off the assembly line at shortly after the shops opened in the wee hours of the morning.

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

"The early-hours doughnut shop is a post-World War I phenomenon in major cities and did not spread to most of the remainder of the country until after World War II, so the stereotype of an overweight officer drinking burnt coffee and eating a glazed doughnut is a relatively recent creation," Paul Mullins, a professor of Anthropology at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, and author of Glazed America: A History of the Doughnut, told TIME in an email.

In addition, he pointed out, it matters that doughnuts are cheap: cops aren't supposed to accept any free gifts while on duty, so it makes sense that they'd decide to spend their own snack money on something affordable.

And, especially at those odd hours of the night, the doughnut shops actively tried to entire police officers to stop in for a snack. In his autobiography, Dunkin' Donuts founder William Rosenberg claimed he wanted to make sure franchises were "hospitable places for the police" who "protected the stores."

As late-night food options expanded, police came to be able to eat other things, but the joke stuck.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME