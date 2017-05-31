The House Intelligence Committee has approved subpoenas for two associates of President Donald Trump along with their respective businesses as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The ranking committee members, Reps. Mike Conway and Adam Schiff, said they will subpoena Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The subpoenas are for " several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records," Schiff and Conway said in their statement.

"We and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead," they said in a joint statement.

ABC News first reported Tuesday that the Senate and House intelligence committees had issued invitations for Cohen to appear and to provide documents, but that it was not a subpoena. He told TIME he declined the request because the questions were too broad, but that he would testify if he were given a subpoena because he has nothing to hide.

Asked on Wednesday if he would still testify, Cohen said in a brief phone call that he would. "The answer is yes, okay?" he told TIME.

The Senate Intelligence Committee had already subpoenaed Flynn for, among other things, his communication between himself and Russian officials. He initially declined to comply but will now reportedly hand over some documents.

Flynn's lawyer did not respond to request for comment.