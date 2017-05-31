Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseThe White House Will No Longer Answer Questions About James Comey's Firing and the Russia Investigation
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing
animalsA Highly Contagious Dog Flu Has Hit Florida. Here’s What to Know
A pet dog wears a mask on a street in Beijing, China, on Dec. 1, 2009.
viralStudents Celebrate the End of the Year With Viral Schoolwork 'Waterfall' Prank
White blank papers blowing off stack, close-up
WorldWhy Donald Trump Needs to Take Action on Sudan
Trump Sudan sanctions, terrorism, corruption, aid
Hand Spinner Around Paris
A fidget spinner  Chesnot—Getty Images
Food & Drink

Chef Creates Viral Fidget Spinner Culinary Masterpiece Video

Food & Wine
4:19 PM ET

Eric Ripert may be confiscating fidget spinners in the kitchen at Le Bernardin, but a restaurant in Houston has proven that with a bit of creativity, the inane fad can be put to a culinary use.

“Don’t confiscate elevate!” Houston seafood specialist REEF wrote on in an Instagram post. The restaurant was referencing Ripert’s tweet from last week showing that fidget spinners aren’t welcome in his eateries. But in REEF’s post, a video shows how the twirling timewaster can be used to give some circular allure to the plating of a sauce. Once in motion, the spinner flings the liquid into a round pattern. Place a bit of veg and protein in the center, and the result is an eye-pleasing ring.

Reef’s post caught the culinary world’s attention, racking up nearly 20,000 views. Though at least one commenter worried that using a popular children’s toy could be “a sanitary nightmare.” “Bearings filled with non food grade grease, harborage points in everyone [sic] of the caps,” someone posted in response to the video. “You'll be lucky if you or one of your followers don't get someone very sick.” But the Reef team quickly fired back. “I have zero control over what others do, if they chose to be unwise and not follow health protocols that is their decision... you see me neither suggesting others do this, nor do I recommend others do the same...” someone from Reef posted. “And you'll be happy to know, I ate this dish afterward and I'm still alive and well. But thanks for the concern.”

Both parties probably make decent points. If you do choose to cook with a fidget spinner, maybe check to see if it’s been passed around the schoolyard first and use a brand new one like the people at Reef did. But health issues aside, I just think it’s nice to see a fidget spinner being used for something. As opposed to what they’re usually good for which is, by design, nothing.

This article originally appeared on FoodandWine.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME