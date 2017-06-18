The Internet Is Losing It Over the Birth of Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins

After much anticipation, Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins have finally arrived much to the joy and delight of not only the Bey Hive , but seemingly the entire world.

At least that's the conclusion one can come to after a quick scroll through the old social media feeds, where fans were openly ecstatic about the birth of Queen Bey's new heirs — going to show that it's an emotional time .

While the couple has not officially announced their new additions, sources confirmed to People that the twins arrived.

When Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be expecting not one, but the two new additions to the family in February of this year with an artistic an artistic Instagram photo , she sent the Internet into a tizzy for days. The birth is no exception.

See the very best reactions online to the birth of Beyoncé and Jay Z's newborn twin babies below so far.

What a wonderful way for Beyoncé and Jay Z to celebrate father's day by welcoming their twins. #HappyFathersDay Jay pic.twitter.com/bwFGBC9WMN - Mel 🇭🇹 (@MellyMel320) June 18, 2017

🔌 Congrats to Beyonce and Jay Z on their twins! No clue on whether DJ Khaled was there to declare 'another one' after the first. pic.twitter.com/RPNgTsLGuo - Plug Society (@ThePlugSociety) June 18, 2017

Congratulations to Beyonce and Jay Z on the birth of their twins. Maybe those twins will do a collab with DJ Khaled's kid one day - Greg Bicknell (@GregoireBickers) June 18, 2017

I've been desperate on tests b4, prayin for answers, but I HAVE NEVER wanted 2 know something, MORE THAN WHAT BEYONCÉ NAMED HER TWINS - victoria ballard (@toriwankenobi) June 18, 2017

DJ Khaled: 'when will the twins be ready?'

Beyoncé: 'they'll be born in-'

DJ Khaled: 'no, for the studio.' - Ridiculousness Fans (@WeLoveRobDyrdek) June 18, 2017

The Carter Twins are Geminis omfg Beyoncé really hits the mark every time - Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) June 18, 2017

everybody: the twins are here.

me: I'll wait for Beyoncé to tell us FROM HER OWN MOUTH about Houston & Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/eymGZMpyEO - destiny's grandchild (@dstnysgranchild) June 18, 2017

When Beyoncé's twins realise who they came out of: pic.twitter.com/rQfTyJhYIF - 🌻🍁 (@lifeof__) June 18, 2017

THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL BEYONCÉ GAVE BIRTH TO THE TWINS Y'ALL IM SO THANKFUL TO GOD FOR BEING APART OF THE JOURNEY! pic.twitter.com/dObBUN7ec5 - Patty (@RealPattyWap) June 18, 2017

beyoncé had twins in gemini season so she actually had quadruplets pic.twitter.com/jDgwZvhcNH - sami (@ezekielfiguero) June 18, 2017

Y'all..just remember that Beyoncé got married, made TWO visual albums, gave birth to Blue and got pregnant with TWINS and NONE of y'all knew pic.twitter.com/YAzVSbZ6km - ㅤㅤwriter in the dark (@XINCHTRE) June 17, 2017