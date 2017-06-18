Newsfeed
Power Couple Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Their Newborn Twins

Cady Lang
8:26 AM ET

After much widespread anticipation and a myriad of excellent maternity outfits, Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed a healthy pair of twins.

While the couple has not officially announced their new additions, sources confirmed to People that the twins arrived.

Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be expecting not one, but two new additions to the family in February of this year with an artistic Instagram photo of herself clad in a veil and an exposed baby bump that sent the Internet into a tizzy.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the "Lemonade" singer captioned the photo.

Phillip Prodger, head of photographs at the National Portrait Gallery, told TIME the photos blended references and depicted the expecting mother as a Renaissance Madonna. It took just 11 hours for Beyoncé Knowles to bust Instagram's record for the most liked photograph on the photo-sharing platform ever.

Beyoncé shared a slew of photos throughout her pregnancy, many who featured their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The power couple, who married in 2008, welcomed Blue on January 7, 2012.

