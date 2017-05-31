Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseThe White House Will No Longer Answer Questions About James Comey's Firing and the Russia Investigation
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing
Food & DrinkChef Creates Viral Fidget Spinner Culinary Masterpiece Video
Hand Spinner Around Paris
animalsA Highly Contagious Dog Flu Has Hit Florida. Here’s What to Know
A pet dog wears a mask on a street in Beijing, China, on Dec. 1, 2009.
WorldWhy Donald Trump Needs to Take Action on Sudan
Trump Sudan sanctions, terrorism, corruption, aid
White blank papers blowing off stack, close-up
Paul Taylor—Getty Images
viral

Students Celebrate the End of the Year With Viral Schoolwork 'Waterfall' Prank

Raisa Bruner
3:40 PM ET

To celebrate the end of the school year, a group of kids at Arizona's Basha High School unleashed a torrent of papers on a stairwell at their school in one giant, seemingly never-ending waterfall of worksheets, quizzes, notes, and handouts that some students even slid down. It's quite the volume of recyclables.

Shared on social media, the video of the paper storm has racked up over 70 thousand likes — and plenty of comments, many clearly displeased at the choice to throw the paper into the halls in this particular way.

But not to worry: according to the student who shared the video and other commenters who say they were also involved in the end-of-year prank, the kids themselves along with the administration responsible for cleaning up the ensuing mess.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME