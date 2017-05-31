To celebrate the end of the school year, a group of kids at Arizona's Basha High School unleashed a torrent of papers on a stairwell at their school in one giant, seemingly never-ending waterfall of worksheets, quizzes, notes, and handouts that some students even slid down. It's quite the volume of recyclables.
Shared on social media, the video of the paper storm has racked up over 70 thousand likes — and plenty of comments, many clearly displeased at the choice to throw the paper into the halls in this particular way.
But not to worry: according to the student who shared the video and other commenters who say they were also involved in the end-of-year prank, the kids themselves along with the administration responsible for cleaning up the ensuing mess.