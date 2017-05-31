Students Celebrate the End of the Year With Viral Schoolwork 'Waterfall' Prank

To celebrate the end of the school year , a group of kids at Arizona's Basha High School unleashed a torrent of papers on a stairwell at their school in one giant, seemingly never-ending waterfall of worksheets, quizzes, notes, and handouts that some students even slid down. It's quite the volume of recyclables.

Shared on social media, the video of the paper storm has racked up over 70 thousand likes — and plenty of comments, many clearly displeased at the choice to throw the paper into the halls in this particular way.

But not to worry: according to the student who shared the video and other commenters who say they were also involved in the end-of-year prank, the kids themselves along with the administration responsible for cleaning up the ensuing mess.

Smh I hope y'all cleaned all that up... - Dominique Lane (@Dlane005) May 26, 2017

the janitor looking at y'all like pic.twitter.com/ZMg1LW0ZKJ - 🇭🇹 (@lakoudud) May 28, 2017

As someone who participated in the paper toss, yes the seniors and administration clean it up - Warrior Boi (@TaelorTako) May 27, 2017