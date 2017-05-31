The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Justin Bieber's Cowboy Fashion Statement

Justin Bieber has long been acknowledged as an arbiter of personal style, whether it's selling his own ubiquitous tour merchandise or displaying a tiny but prominent face tattoo .

The Purpose singer seems to be taking his fashion in another direction however, after he was photographed in New York City sporting a large cowboy hat with his own athleisure looks, including a goldenrod pullover and a pair of athletic shorts over a pair of Bieber merchandise leggings.

The Internet, as to be expected, erupted in hot takes and opinions on Bieber's new look, ranging from hearty approval to disgust and disbelief.

One Twitter user was shocked at Bieber's decision to pair his athletic shoes with a cowboy hat.

if this photo of justin bieber wearing a cowboy hat with a handful of yeezys doesn't make you audibly gasp, i don't know what will pic.twitter.com/yL3C76s80r - 🌊 (@WilldeFries) May 31, 2017

Another Internet commentator riffed on Bieber's aesthetic for summer.

check out this exciting new take on casual summer dressing pic.twitter.com/z1PR3OlEwB - Noah Johnson (@noahvjohnson) May 31, 2017

It even appeared that Bieber captured the eye of the hypebeast set.

what in tarnacito pic.twitter.com/OIY5rhz7DK - Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 31, 2017

Some however, were truly appreciative of the Bieb's fashion statement.