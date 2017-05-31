climate changeNicaragua Didn't Sign the Paris Agreement Because It Didn't Go Far Enough
Aric Jenkins
2:06 PM ET

It's not going to be a very happy new year for Kathy Griffin.

CNN on Wednesday fired the longtime co-host of its New Year's Eve Live program following the controversial posting of an image showing Griffin holding the bloodied, severed head of President Donald Trump.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," a tweet from the network's communications department reads.

A CNN spokesperson in an email confirmed to TIME that the decision is permanent.

Griffin had co-hosted New Year's Eve Live with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007. Last year marked Griffin's 10th year co-hosting the annual program.

The comedian became embroiled in controversy Tuesday after celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted images of the pair's photoshoot that drew immediate contempt from critics on both sides of the political spectrum.

Griffin issued an apology in a video message later that evening.

"I sincerely apologize," she said. "I went way too far."

Trump responded early Wednesday morning with a tweet deriding the entertainer, writing, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

