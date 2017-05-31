U.S.
Aviation

JetBlue Flight Diverted After a Passenger's Laptop Battery Started a Fire

Associated Press
1:12 PM ET

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop apparently started a fire.

No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

JetBlue says in a statement that flight 915 from John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted "following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device."

Passenger Kat Honniball tells WZZM-TV people aboard were "absolutely calm" as flight attendants responded.

Firefighters responded at the airport as a precaution, but the airport says the fire was out by the time the plane landed. Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez says the plane took off about 8:50 p.m. and continued the flight to San Francisco.

© 2017 Time Inc.
