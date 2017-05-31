U.S.
Search
Sign In
Foreign AidBob Dole and Tom Daschle: Trump's Budget Takes U.S. Leadership Backwards
PoliticsWhat President Trump's Paris Decision Means
Capitol
viralDelayed Subway Passengers Came Together to Give This Graduate an Unforgettable Ceremony
Commuting to Manhattan
public healthHow Household Chemicals Can Hurt Young Girls' Health
Toiletries in Transparent Bag
Tump International Hotel DC
An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C.  Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images
Washington D.C.

Doctor Arrested for Having Guns at Trump Hotel in D.C. Was 'Behaving Suspiciously'

Matthew Barakat / AP
12:45 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks was arrested Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car, authorities said.

Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the downtown hotel, where he was staying as a guest, police said. At a news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said his department, as well as the Secret Service, received information from the Pennsylvania State Police at about 12:30 a.m. that a tipster had reported that Moles was traveling to the Trump Hotel in Washington, armed with weapons and ammunition.

Moles, 43, checked into the hotel about 30 minutes later, Newsham said. Authorities worked with hotel security to locate Moles' car, and later, Moles himself inside the hotel.

"I was very concerned about this circumstance," Newsham said, "and I believe the officers and our federal partners, and in particular the tipster, averted a potential disaster here in our nation's capital."

A police report said authorities saw a firearm "in plain view" in Moles' vehicle and found another inside the glove compartment. Police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Newsham declined to comment on what may have motivated Moles, but Michael Ball, deputy special agent at Secret Service's Washington field office, said agents interviewed Moles and determined he "posed no threat to any Secret Service protectees."

The police chief said Moles is being interviewed, and is cooperating with authorities. Newsham added that the department does not presently have enough evidence to charge Moles with making threats, although a department spokesman earlier indicated that was part of the tip to Pennsylvania authorities.

Moles is a physician who practices emergency medicine at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.

Hotel spokeswoman Patricia Tang said in a statement that "authorities arrested a guest who was behaving suspiciously," but referred further questions to authorities.

FBI spokeswoman Minique Crump said the agency initially responded, but referred further questions to the local police, who are taking the lead on the investigation.

Edinboro is about 100 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME