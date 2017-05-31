Politics
Search
Sign In
Foreign AidBob Dole and Tom Daschle: Trump's Budget Takes U.S. Leadership Backwards
politicsWhat President Trump's Paris Decision Means
U.S. President Trump in West Bank
viralDelayed Subway Passengers Came Together to Give This Graduate an Unforgettable Ceremony
Commuting to Manhattan
public healthHow Household Chemicals Can Hurt Young Girls' Health
Toiletries in Transparent Bag
heath care

People Like Obamacare More Than Donald Trump's Plan to Replace It

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:30 PM ET

While President Donald Trump is focused on getting the American Health Care Act passed, a recent poll shows that most Americans don't like the plan.

The Kaiser Health Tracking Poll shows that 55% of Americans have an unfavorable view of the AHCA, while 31% have a favorable one.

However, only 8% of respondents said the Senate should pass the plan as it's written.

As for those strongly opposed or in favor of the AHCS, more people said that they have a "very unfavorable" view of the plan than those who said they have a "very favorable" view — 40% and 12%, respectively.

As for the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law by Barack Obama in 2010, 49% of people viewed it favorably, while 42% viewed it unfavorably.

Although, support for AHCA is much higher among Republicans — 67% of whom are in favor of the proposed plan.

Nearly a third of people said that Senate should not pass the AHCA, even with changes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME