People Like Obamacare More Than Donald Trump's Plan to Replace It

While President Donald Trump is focused on getting the American Health Care Act passed, a recent poll shows that most Americans don't like the plan.

The Kaiser Health Tracking Poll shows that 55% of Americans have an unfavorable view of the AHCA, while 31% have a favorable one.

However, only 8% of respondents said the Senate should pass the plan as it's written.

As for those strongly opposed or in favor of the AHCS, more people said that they have a "very unfavorable" view of the plan than those who said they have a "very favorable" view — 40% and 12%, respectively.

As for the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law by Barack Obama in 2010, 49% of people viewed it favorably, while 42% viewed it unfavorably.

Although, support for AHCA is much higher among Republicans — 67% of whom are in favor of the proposed plan.

Nearly a third of people said that Senate should not pass the AHCA, even with changes.