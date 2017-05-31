Newsfeed
Lorde Made Her Smoothie Cashier's Dreams Come True By Inviting Her to Governors Ball

Cady Lang
11:46 AM ET

Lorde might not be about the "royal" life (preferring, instead, to spend her days in a nondescript 24-hours diner) but she does know how to treat fans like a Queen Bee.

During a smoothie run at Liquiteria in NYC, the 20-year-old singer met a cashier who was a fan of hers and she later extended a personal invite to attend the Governors Ball music festival, on her, via a Twitter DM because dreams really do come true.

The cashier, who initially tweeted about her first celebrity run-in on the clock along with a video of Lorde drinking her smoothie, took to Twitter again to share her disbelief at the invite, captioning a screen grab of the DM with "woke up trying to figure out if last was a dream or real life."

She'll be able to see her dreams become a reality when she heads to Governor's Ball this weekend.

See their full interactions below.

