Lorde Made Her Smoothie Cashier's Dreams Come True By Inviting Her to Governors Ball

Lorde might not be about the "royal" life ( preferring, instead, to spend her days in a nondescript 24-hours diner ) but she does know how to treat fans like a Queen Bee.

During a smoothie run at Liquiteria in NYC, the 20-year-old singer met a cashier who was a fan of hers and she later extended a personal invite to attend the Governors Ball music festival , on her, via a Twitter DM because dreams really do come true.

The cashier, who initially tweeted about her first celebrity run-in on the clock along with a video of Lorde drinking her smoothie, took to Twitter again to share her disbelief at the invite, captioning a screen grab of the DM with "woke up trying to figure out if last was a dream or real life."

She'll be able to see her dreams become a reality when she heads to Governor's Ball this weekend.

Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! 😭💕 https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc - Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

