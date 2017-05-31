Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How Americans Became Obsessed With Self-Esteem

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is how Americans became obsessed with self-esteem.

By Jesse Singal in the Science of Us

2. Is being a good samaritan becoming too dangerous?

By Lowen Liu in Slate

3. Technology is aggravating global inequality. Luckily, technology can fix it.

By Cory Doctorow in the Guardian

4. Meet a surprising new ally in the quest for medical marijuana: the American Legion.

By Joe Plenzler and Lou Celli in Defense One

5. The problem with millennials isn’t millennials — it’s how we lead them.

By Aaron Orendorff in Mashable

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME