Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
relationshipsMary Kay Letourneau’s Former Student Files for Separation From Her 21 Years After Their Scandalous Affair
ABC News & Barbara Walters 20/20 Exclusive: Mark Kay Letourneau Fualaau and Vili Fualaau on Their 10th Anniversary
adviceThis Is What You Should Do If You're Trapped in Quicksand
Quicksand
AviationHow to Know if Your Plane Ticket Is Actually Refundable
Travellers Getting Boarding Passes At Check-In
White HousePresident Trump Is Expected to Withdraw From the Paris Climate Agreement
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump stands in front of a U.S. flag while listening to U.S. first lady Melania Trump give a speech to U.S. troops at the Naval Air Station Sigonella before returning to Washington D.C. at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella
Kimmelkids
Late Night Television

Watch a Bunch of Kids Honestly Grade Trump With Jimmy Kimmel

Ashley Hoffman
10:30 AM ET

Jimmy Kimmel asks the tough questions, so it's only fitting that he took it upon himself to probe the political knowledge of children.

"Children are honest, so I asked kids the future voters of America to give me their takes on the state of our President and our union, and this is what they had to say," Kimmel said on Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! while introducing the casual segment.

The little citizens may not have been plugged into the latest news, but they were happy to share their opinions on the state of the Union. At the top of the clip, President Donald Trump got high marks from a young girl in a princess dress, and the hot takes became increasingly comical as a number of kids offered their earnest thoughts on POTUS ranging from "he's doing good" to "not really well." As one young boy explained, his sister told him the President was anti-Nebraska. Another guest even had some advice for Trump: "walk around a little bit and see what's going on in different states."

MORE 10 Times Kids Got Hilariously Real on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

To hear the voices of the future, watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME