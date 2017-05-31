U.S.
Search
Sign In
PoliticsHow a Trade War Could Cost U.S. Jobs
trump-trade
EducationThese Words Stumped the Finalists at the First National Spelling Bee in 1925
The judges use their dictionaries to confirm the spelling of the words. Spellers compete in The Denver Post 72nd Annual Colorado State Spelling Bee at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on Saturday, Mar. 10, 2012. Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Pos
Workplace & CareersWhat LinkedIn's Co-Founder Thinks About Workplace Automation
LinkedIn Corp. Chairman And Co-founder Reid Hoffman Interview
Five Best IdeasHow Americans Became Obsessed With Self-Esteem
Portrait exuberant middle school girl soccer team celebrating and cheering with trophy
Neighborhood Mosque
In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Muslim worshippers pray during a service at the Bernards Township Community Center in Basking Ridge, N.J.  Julio Cortez—AP
Religion

New Jersey Mosque Wins $3.25M Settlement After Town Tried to Block Its Construction

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:01 PM ET

A New Jersey Islamic organization will be allowed to build a mosque after settling a lawsuit with the township that tried to stop those plans.

Bernards Township, N.J. will pay the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge $3.25 million, $1.75 million will go toward attorney fees and the other $1.5 million will be paid for damages, according to the settlement agreement document posted Thursday on the township's website.

The ISBR filed its lawsuit against Bernards Township in 2016, four years after applying to build the mosque, according to the document. The Department of Justice also sued the town on the same grounds later that year, according to the agreement. The settlement resolves both lawsuits, the document says.

In a statement on the township website, Bernards Township spokesperson Michael P. Turner said the settlement "represents the most effective path forward." Turner said that the township denies that the refusal of the mosque was discriminatory as the lawsuit alleged. The township said in its statement that the rejection of the mosque's application was based on parking and land use concerns.

However, the town was found to have treated the potential mosque "differently" than other houses of worship, according to a statement by U.S. attorney William Fitzpatrick. "Federal law requires towns to treat religious land use applications like any other land use application,"Fitzpatrick said. "Bernards Township made decisions that treated the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge differently than other houses of worship."

The township changed the zoning codes while the mosque's application was pending, CNN reports, making the mosque fall out of the required standards. As part of the settlement, a township parking ordinance was found to be unconstitutional as it applied to houses of worship and is required to be amended or replaced.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME