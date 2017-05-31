President Trump: Kathy Griffin 'Should Be Ashamed of Herself' For Severed Head Photo

President Donald Trump has said comedian Kathy Griffin should "be ashamed of herself" after appearing in a photo posted online Tuesday holding what looked like his bloody, severed head.

In a tweet sent early Wednesday morning, Trump said his children, particularly Barron, were "having a hard time" following the photo's circulation.

The evening before, Griffin apologized for the offensive photo in a video message posted on Instagram, following calls for her to be sent to jail. "I am just now seeing the reaction of these images," she said. "I am a comic, I crossed the line... I went way too far... I beg for your forgiveness."

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin described the project as an "artsy fartsy statement" on Instagram and said she does not condone causing harm to others.