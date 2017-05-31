President Trump Is Very Pleased With the Positive Press 'Covfefe' of His Late-Night Meme

President Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. Evan Vucci—AP

President Donald Trump has responded after confounding the web with a cryptic, late night tweet , though he still hasn't cleared up the meaning of the word 'covfefe'.

Right around midnight on Tuesday, the President sent a strange message to his 31 million Twitter followers, which simply read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet was not immediately deleted and accumulated more than 100,000 retweets and hundreds of humorous reactions before it was finally removed from the site.

Now Trump has responded to the mystery surrounding his newly-minted word, which continues to trend on Twitter. "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" he wrote in a tweet sent early Wednesday morning, clearly enjoying the attention the presumed-typo garnered overnight.

Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Trump's second tweet gained more than seven thousand retweets just minutes after it was sent.