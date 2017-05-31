U.S.
Search
Sign In
Virtual RealityThe 5 Virtual Reality Experiences to Try on Your Phone
AfghanistanKabul Bombing a Tragic Reminder of the Deteriorating Security Situation in Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN-UNREST-ATTACK
ChinaPlight of Activists Detained at Chinese Factory Making Ivanka Trump Shoes Is ‘Nothing New'
CHINA-US-VOTE-TRUMP-MANUFACTURING-EMPLOYMENT
Donald Trump'Covfefe' Is Trending on Twitter After Trump's Confounding Midnight Tweet
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
Donald Trump
President Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.  Evan Vucci—AP
president trump

President Trump Is Very Pleased With the Positive Press 'Covfefe' of His Late-Night Meme

Kate Samuelson
6:54 AM ET

President Donald Trump has responded after confounding the web with a cryptic, late night tweet, though he still hasn't cleared up the meaning of the word 'covfefe'.

Right around midnight on Tuesday, the President sent a strange message to his 31 million Twitter followers, which simply read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet was not immediately deleted and accumulated more than 100,000 retweets and hundreds of humorous reactions before it was finally removed from the site.

Now Trump has responded to the mystery surrounding his newly-minted word, which continues to trend on Twitter. "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" he wrote in a tweet sent early Wednesday morning, clearly enjoying the attention the presumed-typo garnered overnight.

Trump's second tweet gained more than seven thousand retweets just minutes after it was sent.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME