Right around midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent a strange message to his 31 million Twitter followers. Without any clear context, the President's late night tweet read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
That is all.
Twitter users were quick to question what the fragment could possibly mean, and how the curious phrase might be read aloud.
Before long, #covfefe was trending on the site, as users came up with all manner of applications for the newly minted word, which hasn't yet made it into the Merriam Webster Dictionary.
Here are few more takes from across the Twittersphere: