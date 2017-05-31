'Covfefe' Is Trending on Twitter After Trump's Confounding Midnight Tweet

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, seen on Jan. 27, 2017.

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, seen on Jan. 27, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Right around midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent a strange message to his 31 million Twitter followers. Without any clear context, the President's late night tweet read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

That is all.

Twitter users were quick to question what the fragment could possibly mean, and how the curious phrase might be read aloud.

There are people who pronounce it cov-feh-feh and then there's everyone else who are wrong. #covfefe - Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? - Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

Before long, #covfefe was trending on the site, as users came up with all manner of applications for the newly minted word, which hasn't yet made it into the Merriam Webster Dictionary.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. - Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Here are few more takes from across the Twittersphere:

'And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe' pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz - Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

If u think you're above covfefe you're part of the probfefe - Covfefe Feferstein (@kateberlant) May 31, 2017

coвфефe - Kayleigh E. Long (@ayleighk) May 31, 2017

Russian officials must be laughing even more at the constant negative press covfefe!#CovfefeYourself #TheBestAlternateWords #CovfefeSummer https://t.co/THFryxhtws - Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 31, 2017

THE THEME FOR THIS YEARS MET GALA IS COVFEFE - John Early (@bejohnce) May 31, 2017