World
Search
Sign In
celebritiesOlivia Newton-John Is Putting Her Tour On Hold After Cancer Diagnosis
The Producers Choice Honors Presents The Inaugural Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards
IraqA Series of Bombings Have Killed 38 People Across Baghdad
TOPSHOT-IRAQ-UNREST
FloridaArmed Man at Orlando International Airport Has Been 'Contained,' Authorities Say
Armed man reported at Orlando International Airport
CongressTrump Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Testify If Subpoenaed by Congress
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
An Afghan man carries an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan
An Afghan man carries an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, May 31, 2017. Mohammad Ismail—Reuters
Afghanistan

Afghan Capital Kabul Rocked by Powerful Car Bomb, Several People Dead

Mirwais Harooni / Reuters
Updated: 1:32 AM ET | Originally published: 12:34 AM ET

(KABUL) — A powerful car bomb exploded in the center of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing or wounding dozens of people and sending clouds of black smoke into the sky above the presidential palace and foreign embassies, officials said

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, said several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Mujahid said.

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters (yards) away.

A public health spokesman said at least 67 wounded people had been taken to hospitals around Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

Violence around Afghanistan has been rising throughout the year, as the Taliban push to defeat the U.S.-backed government and reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster in a Washington-backed invasion.

Since most international troops withdrew at the end of 2014, the Taliban have gained ground and now control or contest about 40 percent of the country, according to U.S. estimates, though President Ashraf Ghani's government holds all provincial centers.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to decide soon on a recommendation to send 3,000 to 5,000 more troops to bolster the small NATO training force and U.S. counter-terrorism mission now totaling just over 10,000.

The commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, told a congressional hearing earlier this year that he needed several thousand more troops to help Afghan forces break a "stalemate" with the Taliban.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME