Kathy Griffin, The Wrap, March 9, 2017
Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait at The Wrap studios on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre—Getty Images,
celebrities

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo of Severed Trump Head

Associated Press,TIME Staff
May 30, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Kathy Griffin apologized after appearing in a photo posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

"I sincerely apologize," she said in a video message Tuesday evening. "I went way too far."

The photo stirred up controversy on social media, with many on Twitter calling for the comedian to be jailed.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on

Before the apology, Griffin told photographer Tyler Shields in a video on his Twitter page that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration.

She described the project as an "artsy fartsy statement" on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.

Publicists for Griffin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. A message sent to Shields through his website was not immediately returned.

