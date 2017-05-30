Politics
National Security

Michael Flynn Will Provide Some Documents to Senate Intelligence Panel After Subpoena

Associated Press
6:41 PM ET

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

A person close to Flynn says he will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month. The person says Flynn plans to produce documents by next week.

Flynn's decision comes after he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee. Flynn's attorneys had argued the earlier request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn's private interactions with the committee.

