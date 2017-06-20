It's well known that many of the beautiful homes featured on our favorite TV shows are nothing more than sound stages; after all, giant Manhattan apartments like the one the Friends cast hang out in is wishful thinking.

But a number of shows feature prime real estate that actually does exist — and some of these homes, from the stunning coastal properties of Big Little Lies to the party estate featured in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why , are currently for sale or available for rent. Curious to see what it would be like to live in the world of The O.C. 's Seth Cohen? Or to check out the apartment building that Jerry Seinfeld called home for years?

Read on to see the memorable TV-famous properties that we could all actually spend a night in.

Jana Clark Big Little Lies HBO's latest hit drama, Big Little Lies , has been critically lauded both for the cast's performances and its dreamy, aspirational setting in Monterey, California. The expansive homes of the characters played by series stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman in particular are real estate dreams, each with broad ocean views and spacious interiors for their well-to-do families. Celeste's home in the show is a glass-walled, sprawling contemporary estate that's currently on the market as a vacation rental in Carmel Highlands for about $6,000 per week . The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home, which was recently refurbished, is right on the rocks overlooking the Pacific, with an open floor plan, huge private deck, and retro decor throughout.

Scott Hardenstein—Scott Hardenstein Big Little Lies Celeste also has another home on Big Little Lies as the series progresses, this time at a more modest seaside complex of wood-shingled structures surrounding a communal pool. One of the units, a bright and airy 500-square-foot one-bedroom condo just steps from the beach, is for sale for about $417,000. The real value here is the ocean proximity. (It's also the most affordable of the series's upscale filming locations .)

Kevin Dwyer 13 Reasons Why Netflix's hit TV show 13 Reasons Why set off an raised dialogue about mental health and adolescence when it aired to rabid attention this spring. The Selena Gomez-produced show is set in an unnamed yet idyllic California town, and one home features prominently in the series for the wild parties hosted on its grounds — and pivotal plot moments that take place on its premises. The house of Bryce, the ringleader of the guys on the show, is a stunning historic estate located in San Rafael, about twenty minutes outside San Francisco. The six-bedroom 1907 mansion hit the market just in May for a price tag of $8 million. It's more than 8,000 square feet of interior space, plus that giant pool house and the saltwater pool and jacuzzi. Fit for Bryce's wealthy family, indeed.

Atmosphere at the Life Rolls On Foundation's 9th Annual "Night by the Ocean" gala at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on November 10, 2012 in Marina del Rey, California. Todd Oren—WireImage Jane the Virgin Jane the Virgin ostensibly takes place in Miami — but as it turns out, it's partially filmed all the way over on the other coast in L.A. The all-important Hotel Marbella, owned (and lived in) by Rafael Solano and the workplace of Jane herself, is actually just a re-named version of the upscale Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey. This oceanfront Ritz may not be home to quite the drama and scandal that Jane the Virgin's characters have grown accustomed to, but this location is known to host high-profile Hollywood events and celebrities in real life. Guests can book a room for about $400 a night, depending on the date.

Mike Gardner The O.C. Malibu's infamous "O.C. house" is known as the home that played host to the Seth, Sandy, and Kirsten Cohen during the hot mid-2000s show's run, becoming a familiar background in iconic pop culture moments. ( Chrismukkah , anyone?) Interestingly, the house we see in the show is actually rather different from the real-life property; for starters, this one is in Malibu, not Newport Beach, where The O.C. was famously set. The show runners also added in a pool house, where Benjamin McKenzie's Ryan spent his high school years. But this property, on the market for $6,795,000 with six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool, and four acres of land, is still considered the "O.C. House." And it's got ocean views from every room, making it a pretty good spot for any family, real or fictional.

A general view of the exterior of The New York Palace Hotel and Villard Mansion on June 4, 2012 in New York City. Ben Hider—Getty Images Gossip Girl The New York Palace plays a pivotal role in the dramatic 2000s series as the glamorous home of Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and her mother and brother. The family lay claim to a generously proportioned penthouse in the famous midtown hotel during the show's first season as they await renovations on their more permanent town home. The Palace is also fictionally owned by Chuck Bass's ( Ed Westwick's ) family, and is where the show's renegade rich boy spends his nights. As it turns out, the Palace has an illustrious history outside of TV, starting off in 1882 as an elaborate brownstone owned by a wealthy society family. It was later expanded and converted into an upscale hotel with the addition of a 55-floor glass tower, opening to the public in the 1980s. In 2015, it was renamed the Lotte New York Palace. Gossip Girl fans or those seeking a luxury hotel stay can check in to the well-reviewed location in rooms starting at about $800 nightly for the Towers. So although we could consider calling the Palace home for a period of time, it might not be an ideal long-term proposition.