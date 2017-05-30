U.S.
Immigration'Even the Good Hombres Are Not Safe:' Federal Judge Slams President Trump's Immigration Policy
North KoreaU.S. Believes China Is Using 'Back Channel' to Stop North Korea Missile Tests
moviesLebanon Wants to Ban Wonder Woman Because Lead Actor Gal Gadot Is Israeli
BiologyA Peek Inside the Transparent Frog
Military

Pentagon Shoots Down Mock Warhead Over the Pacific

Associated Press
5:04 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon says it has shot down a mock warhead over the Pacific in a success for America's missile defense program.

The test was the first of its kind in nearly three years. And it was the first test ever targeting an intercontinental-range missile like North Korea is developing.

The military says an interceptor rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California slammed into the warhead as it traveled outside the Earth's atmosphere after being launched from a test range on a Pacific atoll.

