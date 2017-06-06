The Internet Is Overflowing With Joy About George and Amal Clooney's Newborn Twins

After George and Amal Clooney welcomed their infant twins Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the internet was quick to share its joy and congratulations with the pair on social media. These are the first children for both George and Amal, but the high-powered couple have no shortage of fans, and plenty of well-wishers for their new adventure as first-time parents.

The Clooneys, who dated for about a year before they married, tied the knot in 2014 at a wedding in Venice . During the last year, Amal has maintained her position as a public advocate for human rights and a consistent anti-genocide champion, while Oscar winner Clooney kept up his role as a public figure and spirits entrepreneur . But the world got wind that the births were imminent when he declined attending a humanitarian awards event, choosing instead to stick close to home in preparation for the twins' arrival.

Twitter had many feelings upon discovering this important update. See some of the reactions below.

Happy News Klaxon ****

Amal Clooney, wife of George Clooney, has given birth to twins Ella and Alexander. Alexander, an excellent name 😀 - Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 6, 2017

Amal and George are going to have some cute babies. - Ave (@itsmeavery) May 9, 2017

Excited about the BBC news alert I just got about George and Amal Clooney's babies lol. - eloise 🤔 (@eloiserummaging) June 6, 2017

.@BBCNews just sent me a breaking news alert about George and Amal Clooney's twins being born. This is nice.



I'll take good news over bad. - Joseph Beyer (@cinejoe) June 6, 2017

I AM SO EXCITED AMAL CLOONEY HAD HER BABIES OMG - DRAGON (@jormelfel) June 6, 2017

Can't wait to invite Ella and Alexander, children of human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, to the secret twin meetings https://t.co/9BWFLlbkcb - Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) June 6, 2017