Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralDoctors Are Diagnosing Fine Art Masterpieces With #MedicalizeArt
Marble statue of Aphrodite of Milos known as "Venus de Milo" from the Island of Milos, Cyclades, Greece
politicsPresident Trump's Personal Lawyer Subpoenaed in Russia Investigation
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
celebritiesOf Course Alicia Silverstone Gave Everyone Her Most Iconic Line at This Clueless Screening
Ninth Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party Presented By Max Mara, BMW, M-A-C Cosmetics And Perrier-Jouet - Arrivals
SmartphonesThe Creator of Android Just Unveiled a New Smartphone
Essential phone
US President Trump in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 21: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COUNCIL / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----)US President Donald Trump (L) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (2nd R) put their hands on an illuminated globe as US First lady Melania Trump (R) stands next to them during the inauguration ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 21, 2017. (Photo by Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Royal Council / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
viral

5 Nordic Leaders Trolled President Trump With a Soccer Ball Orb

Ashley Hoffman
2:01 PM ET

A week after the Trump touched a glowing orb, people are still having fun with the viral photo from the summit in Riyadh.

Trump, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the ceremonial orb touch to "activate" the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology's initiative to monitor extremist activity online. But the mysterious-looking orb was all the internet needed to joke about how science fiction-esque the whole thing looked.

Not ones to sit out on the internet's fun, it appears Prime Minsters from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland recently reenacted the picture with some athletic equipment. The geopolitical players met to discuss cooperation among their countries, but that didn't stop them from taking time out for this photo opportunity with a soccer ball.

"Nordic prime minister meeting. the orb of world domination loses power and is somewhat less threatening on these latitudes," Jussi Karlgren joked in a tweet with the picture Monday. The group pretty much nailed the palm placement.

A North Korean parody account also weighed in a with a joke of its own on Tuesday.

Will the jokes about the photos last as long as the executive order signing drawings? Only time will tell, so ask an orb.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME