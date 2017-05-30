RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 21: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COUNCIL / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----)US President Donald Trump (L) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (2nd R) put their hands on an illuminated globe as US First lady Melania Trump (R) stands next to them during the inauguration ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 21, 2017. (Photo by Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Royal Council / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A week after the Trump touched a glowing orb , people are still having fun with the viral photo from the summit in Riyadh.

Trump, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the ceremonial orb touch to "activate" the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology's initiative to monitor extremist activity online. But the mysterious-looking orb was all the internet needed to joke about how science fiction-esque the whole thing looked.

who orb'd it better? pic.twitter.com/e6X5Ma9Epq - Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) May 21, 2017

Not ones to sit out on the internet's fun, it appears Prime Minsters from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland recently reenacted the picture with some athletic equipment. The geopolitical players met to discuss cooperation among their countries , but that didn't stop them from taking time out for this photo opportunity with a soccer ball.

"Nordic prime minister meeting. the orb of world domination loses power and is somewhat less threatening on these latitudes," Jussi Karlgren joked in a tweet with the picture Monday. The group pretty much nailed the palm placement.

nordic prime minister meeting. the orb of world domination loses power and is somewhat less threatening on these latitudes. pic.twitter.com/t5K7NfQOqu - Jussi Karlgren (@jussikarlgren) May 29, 2017

A North Korean parody account also weighed in a with a joke of its own on Tuesday.

Fascination of fascist leaders with orb necromancy continues.



Only Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un possesses true and mighty orb, of great power pic.twitter.com/lvcKySdGt8 - DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) May 30, 2017

Will the jokes about the photos last as long as the executive order signing drawings? Only time will tell, so ask an orb.