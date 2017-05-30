U.S.
Ohio

Cleveland Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice Has Been Fired

Dake Kang / AP
12:43 PM ET

(CLEVELAND) — The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline Tuesday against officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback related to the shooting of the boy at a recreation center in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Williams said Loehmann, who shot Rice, has been fired. Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy, has been suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann was fired for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the Rice shooting. Garmback was suspended for violating a tactical rule involving his approach to the gazebo where the boy was shot.

A message was left with the police union about the discipline

