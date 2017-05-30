World
United Kingdom

Ariana Grande Will Play Benefit Concert for Manchester Bombing Victims

Associated Press
11:42 AM ET

(LONDON) — Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said "we won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win . Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

