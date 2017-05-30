U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGeorge Clooney Just Hinted That the Twins Could Arrive Any Day Now
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
DenmarkSomeone Drenched Denmark's Iconic Little Mermaid Statue in Red Paint
Denmark Little Mermaid Statue
United KingdomAriana Grande Will Play Benefit Concert for Manchester Bombing Victims
2016 American Music Awards
the big pictureWhy You Should Take Your Kids To a Maker Faire
Maker Faire in California
170530-tiger-woods-arrest
In this handout photo provided by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. Woods has been released on his own recognizance. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's—Getty Images
Florida

Tiger Woods Was Asleep at the Wheel Before DUI Arrest, Police Say

Associated Press
11:01 AM ET

(JUPITER, Fla.) — Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car's engine was running and its lights were on.

The report says officers woke Woods, who had "extremely slow and slurred speech" and told them he took several prescriptions.

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath and urine tests showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods' arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME