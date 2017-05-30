Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGeorge Clooney Just Hinted That the Twins Could Arrive Any Day Now
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
DenmarkSomeone Drenched Denmark's Iconic Little Mermaid Statue in Red Paint
Denmark Little Mermaid Statue
United KingdomAriana Grande Will Play Benefit Concert for Manchester Bombing Victims
Ariana Grande
the big pictureWhy You Should Take Your Kids To a Maker Faire
Maker Faire in California
KimK
celebrites

Watch Kim Kardashian West Address Kendall Jenner's Controversial Pepsi Ad

Cady Lang
11:57 AM ET

One of the few constants of the ever-changing world of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is the tight-knit bond of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, something that Kim Kardashian West confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she staunchly defended her younger sister Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the reality celebrity opened up about the Pepsi ad for the first time, giving some insight into how Jenner felt about the controversy.

"She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it,” Kardashian West said. “She just wants to move on from it.”

Kardashian West continued to defend Jenner later in the interview, saying that her intentions were good.

"I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions—especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive,” she said. “She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

The advertisement, which heavily referenced resistance culture and featured Jenner handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer as a peace offering, sparked plenty of backlash online, with some calling the commercial tone deaf for making light of social movements like Black Lives Matter; Pepsi ended up pulling the ad the day after it was released, citing that it "missed the mark."

Watch Kardashian West's interview below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME